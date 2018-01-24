Nothing Else Matters Today Because It's Fiona The Hippo's Birthday

Lesbianing with AE! How to Support a Relative You Think is a Lesbian Back over the holidays, I spent some time with my extended family, who I don’t get to see that often. My aunt has a couple of younger kids (they’re 11 and 13) and based on a few things that happened over the holidays I am wondering if one of my aunt’s kids is a lesbian. […]

Limantha is Rocking Brazilian TV Historically, TV has given us some fantastic teenage same-sex pairings. So many, in fact, that it would be unfair to single out just a handful as examples. There’s something about teenage pairings that’s special. For one thing, teenage characters tend to be well written, maybe because adolescent audiences have shorter attention spans and higher expectations […]