Noah's Ark Theme Park Wants To Reclaim The Rainbow From Pesky Queer People

For decades the rainbow has been used as a symbol of pride for the modern queer rights movement… and not everyone is happy about that.

Ken Ham, the president, CEO, and founder of Answers in Genesis-US, a ministry “dedicated to helping Christians defend their faith and proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ,” as well as the Creation Museum and Ark Encounter, recently wrote a blog post lamenting that LGBTQ people essentially stole the rainbow from Christia for their own nefarious uses.

“In recent times the rainbow (albeit with some different colors) has come to represent something far different,” Ham wrote. “To many people it means freedom, love, pride, a new era, and, specifically, the LGBTQ movement. But the rainbow itself wasn’t designed to be a symbol of freedom, love, pride, or the LGBTQ movement. God created this beautiful, colorful phenomenon and designated it as a sign of His covenant with Noah and his descendants forever.”

Ham notes that “people ignore what God intended the rainbow to represent and proudly wave rainbow-colored flags in defiance of God’s command and design for marriage.” He claims that “many Christians shy away from using the rainbow colors” because of this and that “as Christians, we need to take the rainbow back and teach our young people its true meaning.”

In an effort to do just that, the Ark Encounter amusement park, located in Williamstown, Kentucky, which features a life-size replica of what is apparently supposed to be Noah’s Ark, is currently draped in rainbow colors as part of a Christmas display. Ham was even nice enough to film an hour-long video of the lights and share it on Facebook:

We don’t know about you, but we think the rainbow is much better used to troll Vice President-elect Mike Pence this holiday season.

(h/t Raw Story)

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices