New York Lawmakers Introduce First Statewide Bill To Decriminalize Sex Work

Lesbianing with AE! Finding Sexual Confidence After Weight Gain Dear Lindsey, I’ve gained some weight over the last year, as the result of a bad breakup and some health issues, and I feel self-conscious about my bigger body. I find myself dreading intimacy — not that I’ve come close with anyone since getting back out there — because my body is bigger than it […]

‘Third Time’s a Charm’ (lesfic) The saying “Third Time’s a Charm” is used when describing keys. Try the first key. Try the second. And then boom…you’re in the house you’re perhaps dog sitting for. Which the little dog is super duper happy about as she’s practically crossing her little doggie legs she has to pee so bad. Could you imagine? […]