New Web Series Takes A Playful Look At The Challenges Of Gay Friendships

Contribute to LGBT Members of Congress Progressive values have never been more under attack. Please join us in showing your pride in, and support for, LGBT members of Congress with a generous donation to each of them. We’ve set up an easy contribution page where you can make one donation and have it evenly divided between Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Marc Pocan […]

Trump tweets about the Pulse Nightclub mass-shooting anniversary Donald Trump commemorated the one-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub massacre on Twitter today. 49 people were killed and 58-wounded in a mass shooting on June 12, 2016 at the LGBT nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The attack officially designated a terrorist attack and a hate crime. Here is Trump’s tweet: It should be noted that Trump infamously […]