New Series Looks At The ‘Hustle And Sacrifice’ Of NYC Drag Queens

Five Important Lesbian Pulp Novels to Read During LGBT History Month It would be easy to write off the lesbian pulps of the ‘40s and ‘50s as dated, exploitative works. After all, most have tragic endings in which the lovers are separated by death, institutionalization, or compulsory heterosexuality. On the surface, they’re simply bad representation. It takes digging into the history of the pulp novel to […]

Why I’m a Lesbian (Not Queer) The following article was originally published on the website Lesbians Over Everything and is shared with permission by the author, editor/founder of lesbiansovereverything.com, Ashley Obinwanne. Ashley co-wrote this story with writer Bit Blair on reclaiming lesbian identity and language. Bit Blair from Lesbians Over Everything says: Lesbian is a difficult word. It has too many […]