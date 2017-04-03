Neil Patrick Harris Wrote The Sweetest Anniversary Message To David Burtka

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

There’s nothing unlucky about the number 13 for couple Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka!

This weekend, the pair celebrated 13 years together ― a milestone they marked with some super sweet Instagram shout-outs to each other.

On Sunday, Burtka wrote, “Yesterday was mine and @nph 13th year anniversary!! Thank you Neil for being compassionate, adventurous, and an all around fantastic man. I love you more than ever.”

Yesterday was mine and @nph 13th year anniversary.!! Thank you Neil for being compassionate, adventurous, and an all around fantastic man. I love you more than ever. A post shared by David Burtka (@dbelicious) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Several hours later, NPH posted a photo of Burtka smiling alongside their son Gideon, writing, “Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left. The adventures have never ceased. The love has never waned. The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You’re the best.”

Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left. The adventures have never ceased. The love has never waned. The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You're the best. A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Apr 2, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

The couple, who are both actors, began dating in 2004 and tied the knot 10 years later in September 2014 in Italy. The intimate nuptials even included a performance from Sir Elton John himself.

Guess what? @DavidBurtka and I got married over the weekend. In Italy. Yup, we put the 'n' and 'd' in 'husband'. pic.twitter.com/R09ibF41rt — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) September 8, 2014

Harris and Burtka, who are parents to 6-year-old twins Harper and Gideon, first connected through a mutual friend.

“When we all hung out for the first time ― I was invited by [our mutual friend] Kate to an American Idol viewing party ― I just stammered around him,” Harris recalled in Out Magazine in 2012. “I couldn’t take my eyes off him.”

We spent the last six days at @disneyaulani. A warm and wonderful way to end the year. Very grateful for @dbelicious and our kids. A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:31pm PST

Wishing these two many more happy years together!

