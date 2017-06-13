National Treasure Kate McKinnon Has The Best Talk Show Entrance Of All Time

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

The “Rough Night” press tour is the gift that keeps on giving.

The art of the talk show entrance is something many have attempted to master of the years (see: Will Smith in a human bubble), but, future contenders, please take note: Kate McKinnon already did THAT.

The “Saturday Night Live” star made quite the impression on guests at “Live with Kelly & Ryan” when she entered the studio on Tuesday morning. Instead of politely waving to the crowd or pretending to sign autographs, McKinnon performed a full-on dance routine, kicking off her high heels to the dulcet tones of Joe Jonas singing about kissing strangers.

Reminder that she can muster this kind of enthusiasm at nine in the morning.

Source: Queer Voices