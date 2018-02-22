Nashville Rock Band's Video Is A Powerful Celebration Of Same-Sex Love

Lesbianing with AE! Navigating Safe Sex in An Open Relationship Dear Lindsey, My wife and I want to open our relationship up. She wants to get tested, which I think is a good idea to be on the safe side. Are there any guidelines for how often lesbians in open relationships should get tested? -Open Hi Open, Are there guidelines for lesbians in open relationships? […]

Holiday Hotspots for Gay Women Visiting the UK If you’re planning a visit to the UK this spring, you’ll want to know what the friendliest cities for gay women are, so who better to ask than a gay woman from Britain? As lesbian bars are closing down at breakneck speed on both sides of the Atlantic and -let’s face it- the majority of […]