My Transgender Life: Everyday People

Many of you may know, that I have been one of the co-leaders of the First Event Conference for the past seven years. I, along with my other c0-leaders, Andrea and Mechelle have been honored to help see this conference grow over these years as last week we had over 800 participants take part in the conference in one way or another. For 2017, out theme was “Let’s Make a Difference.” We are already thinking about FE18 and have selected the theme, “Making the World Better.”

In these turbulent times, with people living with and acting on unfounded fears, I want to share a small article I printed in the program guide for FE17. We are all really the same, each of is unique, yet we really are just everyday people.

…

Everyday People

There is a blue one who can’t accept the green one

For living with a fat one trying to be a skinny one

And different strokes for different folks

And so on and so on and scooby dooby doo

Oh sha sha we got to live together

– Sylvester Stewart (Sly)

There is no one way to be transgender!

There is no right way of being transgender!

In fact there is no single definition of transgender that people will agree on. So what is one to do?

We all want to fit in. We all need to belong. We all want to love and be loved. These are just the every day human needs of everyday people.

All we are doing, that many others may be reluctant to do is to honor and live our true lives. Perhaps people may not understand us, perhaps they may not accept us. There is no doubt that this is and can be hurtful; especially when we may lose those that we love. Yet, we find we must be true to our inner knowing, and hope that people will accept us for living as ourselves.

Sly continued:

I am no better and neither are you

We are the same whatever we do

You love me you hate me you know me and then

You can’t figure out the bag I’m in

I am everyday people, yeah yeah

We are just everyday people, and just looking for acceptance.

Grace Anne Stevens

Co-Chair, FE 2017

…

Grace Anne Stevens inspires people to find their truth and live their authentic life!

She is the author of No! Maybe? Yes! Living My Truth, and Musings on Living Authentically. Grace is available for speaking to all groups who would like to learn the values of, and how to live authentically. Workshop descriptions can be found at her website.

Grace has been selected as an Amtrak Residency writer for 2016, and will be traveling around the USA in the spring of 2017 while sharing her experiences on the rails

Grace has just been nominated by New England Pride TV as one of the Person’s of the Year



Visit her website at: https://www.liveurtruth.net/.

Follow Grace on Twitter: www.twitter.com/graceonboard



