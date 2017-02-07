My First Time Masturbating

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

You don’t need a partner to have amazing, fireworks-on-the-Fourth-of-July level orgasms.

The animated Glamour video above is a great reminder of that. In it, a 27-year-old woman named Mariel talks about how reading harlequin novels and erotica as a teen quickly led her down the pathway to self-pleasure.

“I saw stars,” she says of her first time masturbating. “I must have come in less than 30 seconds. Needless to say, I fell right to sleep.”

Now as an adult, she still considers sex with herself the best sex she’s ever had.

“Every time I touch myself or learn a different way to make myself feel good, I feel more confident to bring that into my sexual experiences with other people,” she says.

Watch the video to hear her full story.

type=type=RelatedArticlesblockTitle=Related Stories + articlesList=5813b60ae4b064e1b4b28ddc,57dac065e4b08cb140942684,5807a487e4b00483d3b5ce8a,55c105f1e4b0e716be074dd6

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices