Miley Cyrus Performs Her Beachy Single ‘Malibu’ Live For First Time Ever

Miley Cyrus brought her beachy new single “Malibu” to the stage for the first time ever on Saturday at KIIS FM’s Wango Tango.

The “Bangerz” singer, dressed in a simple white tank top and shorts, had the stage decorated with plenty of rainbow balloons, just like the ones she carries in newly released music video, and a screen with the ocean behind her. Cyrus was a special guest performer at the show, which also included sets by her younger sister, Noah, as well as pop stars Katy Perry, Halsey and Zedd.

#MileyCyrus just performed #MALIBU for the first time EVER at #WangoTango ☀️ A post shared by 102.7 KIIS FM (@1027kiisfm) on May 13, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

After performing her new single, Cyrus thanked her fans for their support of “Malibu,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard + Twitter Trending 140 Chart.

“I gotta tell you, I just kind of got tears in my eyes when I was singing that last little part of the song,” she told the crowd after completing the song. “I never would believe that I would be here, surrounded by all of you loving people, bouncing around with these rainbow balloons, while my dog, Emu, is behind me.”

She continued, “I just want to thank you guys from the bottom of my heart, because I really do feel like this is a dream come true, being able to sing this song ‘Malibu’ for all of you all, right here, right now, and I so look forward to continuing to release music that hopefully makes you all smile and dance and be happy and be full of peace and love.”

Cyrus, who wrote the new single about her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, recently opened up about the couple’s relationship in an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 in Hollywood.

“I knew that when we weren’t together the first time. I didn’t know if that was the end of it or knew if we’d be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going was on the right path,” she said, adding, “People that break up and get back together, I think that’s awesome because you know it’s true, but also you get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up.”

During her set, the former “Hannah Montana” star also sang her hit “We Can’t Stop” and a cover of her godmother Dolly Parton’s classic, “Jolene.”

Next weekend, the singer will perform “Malibu” on live TV for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards.

