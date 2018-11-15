Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

November 15, 2018

Michelle Obama Zings Trump's Inauguration Crowd Size On 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

The former first lady suggested the disparity was visible from where she was seated.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.