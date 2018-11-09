Quir dot Net

November 9, 2018

Michael C. Hall Says He's 'Not All The Way Heterosexual' In Candid Interview

The “Dexter” actor told The Daily Beast he has “leaned into any fluidity” when it comes to sexuality.
Source: Queer Voices

