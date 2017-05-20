Meryl Streep Is Doing A 'Mamma Mia' Sequel So We Can Dance, We Can Jive

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

Ten years after we never really found out who fathered Sophie, “Mamma Mia! The Movie” is getting a sequel.

Original cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters and Christine Baranski will return for “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!,” according to Deadline.

We can also get ready for some ABBA deep cuts: Variety reports the sequel will include songs that weren’t used in the first movie, along with a few reprised favorites.

The 2008 film followed Sophie (Seyfried) as she attempted to find her father before her wedding on the sparkling Greek island where she lived with her mother, Donna (Streep). The plot of the sequel is not yet known, but there is a release date: July 20, 2018.

Universal nabbed “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” screenwriter Ol Parker to handle the script and direct. Producers and lyricists from the original ― a box office hit that earned $144 million domestically ― are also set to return.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices