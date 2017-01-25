Meet The Gay Stars Of A Quirky New Kellogg's Corn Flakes Campaign

A real-life British gay couple describe the unusual way they enjoy Kellogg’s Corn Flakes in a quirky new campaign.

Chris Hall and Mark Hearfield, who hail from Bury, England, are among the eight families featured in Kellogg’s “My Perfect Bowl” effort, which highlights the “weird ways” that people eat the signature cereal. In the clip above, Hall, 42, says he likes his cereal with “piping hot” milk and honey. Hearfield, 59, prefers a more straightforward, “room temperature” preparation.

The men, who have been together for 22 years, told The Bury Times that they were thrilled to take part in the commercial, which debuted on YouTube and British network television on Jan. 6. “At the end of the day, it’s not every day you get to be in a Kellogg’s advert,” Hearfield said.

It isn’t the first time that Kellogg’s has shown its support for the LGBTQ community. In October, the cereal company partnered with GLAAD to honor Spirit Day in support of bullied queer youth.

“At Kellogg, we firmly believe in equality and inclusion in the workplace, marketplace and communities,” Mark King, who is Kellogg’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, told NewNowNext. “We have long been allies and supporters of LGBTQ employees, their families and the community.”

Cheers to you, Kellogg’s, and here’s to more inclusive campaigns in 2017!

Source: Queer Voices