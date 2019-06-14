Meet Denver Zoo's Same-Sex Flamingo Couple, Freddie Mercury And Lance Bass
The two birds have been “paired up for several years” and can act as surrogate parents, officials say.
Source: Queer Voices
The two birds have been “paired up for several years” and can act as surrogate parents, officials say.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y