July 23, 2018

McDonald's Franchise Appears To Zing Chick-fil-A By Vowing To 'Welcome Everyone'

Some are interpreting the sign in Connecticut as a dig at Chick-fil-A’s anti-LGBTQ history.
Source: Queer Voices

