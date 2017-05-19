Matthew Perry Once Vetoed A 'Friends' Storyline About Male Strippers

Matthew Perry might have missed last year’s epic “Friends” reunion, but it was only a matter of time before he ended up across from host Andy Cohen being grilled about which cast member he may or may not have had sex with.

That’s what happened when the actor stopped by “Watch What Happens Live” on Thursday night, as he took the hot seat for a round of “Plead the Fifth.” Perry denied that he got physical with any of his famous “Friends,” but he did reveal which storyline from the long-running sitcom absolutely jumped the shark.

“There was a storyline on ‘Friends’ where Chandler went to a male strip joint because he really liked the sandwiches,” Perry revealed. “I called up and said, ‘Let’s not do this one.’”

The NBC powers that be apparently acquiesced and nixed the storyline, but now we can’t help but imagine Chandler and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) (you know he’d be game) strutting their stuff onstage, while Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) DJs and the rest of the gang makes it rain.

Cohen also asked Perry to play “Marry, Shag Kill” with “Friends” co-stars Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, to which he very smartly pleaded the fifth.

Watch a clip from Perry’s interview below.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices