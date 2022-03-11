RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

March 11, 2022

Mark Hamill Mocks Right-Wing Commentator With A Scathing Guessing Game

The “Star Wars” actor apparently bothered the pundit by tweeting the word “gay” 69 times.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.