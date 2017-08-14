Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

August 14, 2017

Man Who Marched In Charlottesville White Supremacy Rally Disowned By Family

“We do not know specifically where he learned these beliefs,” Pete Tefft’s father wrote in an open letter. “He did not learn them at home.”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.