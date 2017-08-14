Man Who Marched In Charlottesville White Supremacy Rally Disowned By Family
“We do not know specifically where he learned these beliefs,” Pete Tefft’s father wrote in an open letter. “He did not learn them at home.”
Source: Queer Voices
“We do not know specifically where he learned these beliefs,” Pete Tefft’s father wrote in an open letter. “He did not learn them at home.”
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y