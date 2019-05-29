Maine Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBTQ Youth

The Long Road to Lesbian Sex & Sensuality on Network TV How same-sex sensuality on screen has changed in 25 years. The post The Long Road to Lesbian Sex & Sensuality on Network TV appeared first on AfterEllen.

Sapphic Cinema: Allison Williams and Logan Browning Chat with AfterEllen About ‘The Perfection’ Yes, THE PERFECTION has a lesbian storyline. And on Netflix in 2019, that’s no big deal. AfterEllen sat down with actresses Allison Williams and Logan Browning, stars of new Netflix thriller The Perfection, in Hollywood this week. Watch what they had to say about the lesbian plotline, which they say is no big deal and shouldn’t be. […]