Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

July 1, 2019

Madonna Wraps Pride Month With Dazzling, Politically Tinged Performance

Taking the stage in New York, the Queen of Pop expressed her gratitude to LGBTQ fans for having “always been embraced by Queer Nation.”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.