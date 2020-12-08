Madonna Unveils Her 'Very First' Tattoo In Honor Of Her 6 Children

Quir.net brings you several news feeds from reputable sources from the internet reporting about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.
Sponsors
Quin Aw , Akron REALTOR®
Quin is a fully licensed real estate professional who is ready to help you with all your home buying or home selling needs. Please visit her blog for essential information about the Greater Akron real estate market.
Transcription Smith LLC Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Americans aren’t “hardened” to Coronavirus deaths. For most of us, the deaths were never real in the first place. Sure, if you lived in New York City, you probably knew people who got seriously ill, or worse. Still, even many New Yorkers went back to business as usual once the perceived threat had abated. But […]
My longtime friend and colleague, Dana Beyer, who is a trans woman, joins us to talk about all things transgender. Cliff and I approached this episode from the perspective that there are no dumb questions. Dana heartily agreed. So, hopefully, you’ll learn something new about an issue that’s increasingly in the news. We talk about […]
Fordham Law Professor Jed Shugerman explains the Supreme Court's historic LGBT rights decision outlawing job discrimination against gay and trans people. The post Today’s landmark LGBT Supreme Court decision explained by Fordham Law Prof. Jed Shugerman appeared first on AMERICAblog News. .