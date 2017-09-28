Macklemore Has The Perfect Response To Homophobic ‘Angry, Old White Dudes’

10 Kristen Stewart GIF’s for your moods. Before she announced she’s “so gay” on SNL, Kristen Stewart had many on-screen moments that perfectly captured a mood. Her face is expressive in all the right ways, so it’s no wonder there are so many Gif’s of her to choose from. We narrowed it down to the ones that you might need to send […]

Lesbianing With AE! Still Living With Your Ex? I just got dumped. I feel terrible. My girlfriend broke up with me because she can’t take the fact that I’m living with my ex for financial reasons. She wanted us to have a place where we could be together, but there is no way to make that happen right now. Meanwhile she lives with […]