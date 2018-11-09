Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

November 9, 2018

Mac On 'It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia' Came Out To His Dad Through Dance

Wednesday’s episode saw Mac telling Luther, “Dad, I’m gay,” before stripping off his shirt and launching into a rain-soaked pas de deux.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.