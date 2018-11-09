Mac On 'It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia' Came Out To His Dad Through Dance
Wednesday’s episode saw Mac telling Luther, “Dad, I’m gay,” before stripping off his shirt and launching into a rain-soaked pas de deux.
Source: Queer Voices
