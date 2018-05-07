Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

May 7, 2018

Lupe Valdez Could Make History As Texas’ First Hispanic Governor

The former sheriff would also be the state’s first openly queer governor. But her victory is far from a given.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.