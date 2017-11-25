Lucas Hedges In Real Life

Keeana Kee’s cover of “The Way it Is” will melt your heart. Keeana Kee spent Thanksgiving day recording her own version of the 1980’s Bruce Hornsby song “The Way It Is” and it will put you in the right spirit and frame of mind for the holidays. This classic is just as relevant today in our current political climate, and while racism and economic injustice are topics […]

Book Review: ‘Out’ Highlights the Importance of Chosen Family Dani’s story is one most of us are familiar with. A small town girl comes out, moves to San Francisco, and struggles to reconcile her right to be happy with the Catholic guilt of whether or not she actually deserves it. Any lesbian or bisexual woman who has struggled with a Christian background coinciding with […]