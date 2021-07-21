RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

July 21, 2021

Louisiana Republicans Fail To Override Veto On Anti-Trans Sports Bill

“This bill will not protect our girls,” a Democrat opposed to the legislation argued.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.