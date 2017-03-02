Lorde Releases 'Green Light,' Her First Single In 3 Years

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

Lorde just released her first single in three years, and trust us ― it was worth the wait.

After teasing new music on a mysterious website earlier this week, the 20-year-old singer finally dropped the highly anticipated track “Green Light” Thursday. “Green Light” is the debut single off of Lorde’s sophomore album “Melodrama,” and it may be her most danceable song yet.

finally, here it is: the first single from my sophomore album, Melodrama… THIS IS GREEN LIGHT ❇️ https://t.co/chGRzjXdYs — Lorde (@lorde) March 2, 2017

While the single may sound like upbeat pop fun, it actually carries a deeper meaning for the singer. In an interview with Zane Lowe, Lorde revealed heartbreak was her motivation for writing “Green Light.”

“The song is actually about a heartbreak,” Lorde told Lowe. “It was my first major heartbreak. And the song is really about those moments kind of immediately after your life changes and about all the silly little things that you gravitate towards.”

“It sounds so happy and then the lyrics are so intense obviously,” Lorde added. “And I realized I was like, ‘how come this thing is coming out so joyous sounding?’ And I realized this is that drunk girl at the party dancing around crying about her ex-boyfriend who everyone thinks is a mess. That’s her tonight and tomorrow she starts to rebuild. And that’s the song for me.”

Lorde also tweeted out a link to her music video for “Green Light.” The video features Lorde having a truly epic night out on the town. She dances in the club, she dances on the street, she dances on the roof of her car service ― though, who hasn’t danced on the roof of an Uber?

Watch the full video below.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices