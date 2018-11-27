Lin-Manuel Miranda Had The 'Hardest 10 Seconds Of His Life' In 'Mary Poppins Returns'
The “Hamilton” icon drops by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to chat about Disney’s hotly anticipated new movie.
Source: Queer Voices
The “Hamilton” icon drops by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to chat about Disney’s hotly anticipated new movie.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y