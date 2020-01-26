Lil Nas X Slays In Bubblegum Pink Harness On Grammys Red Carpet

Quir.net brings you several news feeds from reputable sources from the internet reporting about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.
Okay, so…. I intentionally left off that in the last recap at the veryyyy end, a long-haired brunette Beth walks into the Wayne Office and Kate thinks it’s Alice playing games. So, Kate naturally tries to peel her face off. But nope! This person is real! In this episode, we resume this mid-action. Poor Beth […]
Welcome back to Lez Dish It Out! If you’ve been tuning into our Instagram stories, you’ll know this news roundup was the accomplishment of a steadfast commitment to lesbian journalism in the face booze-driven West Hollywood shenanigans. Better late than never, right? Lena Waithe and Wife Split Just two months after their secret City Hall […]
As part of the never-ending rewriting of history that seems soldered into the genes of some self-proclaimed “woke” lefties, the largest victory in LGBT rights history — marriage equality — is now a sign of all that is wrong with the gays. In a piece in Buzzfeed today, Shannon Keating explained how marriage equality (evil) […]
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg called out Donald Trump yesterday for his ongoing criticism of John McCain. In a tweet, Buttigieg not only said that we should “honor” McCain as “a war hero,” but the openly-gay candidate also noted that Trump dodged the draft in Vietnam with a “faked disability.” Trump got four draft deferments […]
Help Mayor Pete Buttigieg qualify for the Democratic presidential debates. He needs 65,000 donors from 20 states to qualify. Helps us break this LGBT glass ceiling. Please donate to Mayor Pete & share. Thanks so much. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is a fresh and exciting new voice in Democratic politics. He’s an openly-gay […]