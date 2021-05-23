RSS Comments RSS

May 23, 2021

Lil Nas X Rips His Pants During Smokin' Hot 'Montero' On 'Saturday Night Live'

“i wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get,” he tweeted afterward.
