Liam Payne Shares Touching Note On Fatherhood After Birth Of Son

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

Liam Payne is a dad!

The One Direction star and his girlfriend, singer Cheryl Cole, welcomed their first child together on Wednesday. They shared the news on Instagram, with Payne posting a heartfelt note about the experience of becoming a father.

“My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow! I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself holding his son, whose name has yet to be revealed.

“I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true,” Payne added. “We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother’s Day everyone!”

Cole posted the same photo and wrote, “We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival.”

Payne, 23, and Cole, 33, met in 2008, when Payne auditioned for the U.K. version of “The X Factor,” on which Cole served as a judge. He didn’t make the cut, but auditioned again in 2010 and was placed in the boy band One Direction ― ever heard of them?

The pair reconnected in 2015 and began dating in 2016 ― and now, they’re parents!

Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Tracy Morgan, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Michael Moore, Padma Lakshmi and a whole host of other stars are teaming up for Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU. Donate now and join us at 7 p.m. Eastern on Friday, March 31 on Facebook Live. #standforrights2017

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices