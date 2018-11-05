'Lez Bomb' Is The Queer Holiday Comedy You've Been Waiting For

Ask a Femme: Dear Butches, Ask Her Out Already! Scene one: You’re butch. A pretty femme works in the office two floors down from yours. You see her every day. In the elevator. At the Starbucks in the lobby. On the balcony off the fourth floor where everyone goes to smoke or get out of their respective offices for a minute. She always smiles […]

It’s Time for Film and TV to Leave Tragic Lesbian Stories Behind I love a good lesbian film. The only thing I enjoy more is a good lesbian book. And when the two go together, a book adapted for screen, I’m about as pleased as Therese Belivet when Carol finally makes a move on her. So you can imagine my delight when I found that Tell it […]