Lawmakers Show Solidarity With Women's March On Washington

Several lawmakers turned out for the Women’s March on Washington Saturday.

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) showed up to support the estimated half a million women in the nation’s capital.

Some members of Congress shared the personal reasons why they marched, including Reps. Diana DeGette (D-Co.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), who marched with women from their districts. Rep. Jose Serrano (D-N.Y.) marched with his sister, and Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, the first Mexican-American congresswoman, said she marched for “all women.”

Others sent messages of solidarity to the marchers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Congratulations to the women marching today. We must go forward to ensure full reproductive justice for all women. #WomensMarch — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 21, 2017

Kevin Donahue, Washington D.C.’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, said organizers of the march estimated half a million people turned out for the event. Crowds also turned out to protest in other places around the world, including London, New York, Chicago and Antarctica.

