Laverne Cox Talks Deadly Violence Against Black Transgender Women

Sapphic Cinema: ‘More Beautiful For Having Been Broken’ The film More Beautiful for Having Been Broken premiers at Frameline on June 30th. It’s an emotional story about three women whose uniquely broken lives intertwine in a small, lakeside town. A single mother of a medically fragile son, an FBI agent on leave after suffering loss on the job, and a woman struggling with maintaining […]

Lesbian Sex PSA: If You Don’t Go Down, You Gotta Wonder Why “Sweetheart, that’s all very nice, but if you’re not going to eat pussy, you’re not a dyke,” a lesbian character on Sex and the City famously tells Charlotte, who, upon being asked if she’s a lesbian, has answered that she is not but loves the “company” of women. I have to agree with the lesbian. Anything short […]