Lauren Jauregui Dishes On Fifth Harmony, Trump And Coming Out As Bisexual
It’s already been a crazy year for Fifth Harmony, especially for Lauren Jauregui. The 20-year-old singer has been actively rallying against Donald Trump’s administration and working on the upcoming post-Camila 5H album.
In an exclusive interview with The Huffington Post, we chatted with Jauregui about the future of the girl group now that they’re a foursome, and we picked her brain about everything from today’s political climate to her go-to midnight snack. What we learned? Well, this just might be one of the most mature and level-headed 20-year-olds around. Long story short, Lauren Jauregui is the real deal. But you Harmonizers probably already knew that.
Read her full interview below and sign up here for more exclusive interviews with your favorite celebrities like Noah Cyrus, Keke Palmer and Skai Jackson.
What made you decide to speak out about Donald Trump’s immigration ban in your open letter?
First of all, I resonate really heavily with immigration, period, because I am the granddaughter and daughter of immigrants. The fact that these are seven countries that have zero terrorist attacks on U.S. soil. Zero. It doesn’t really make any sense to have banned them. All it does is propel xenophobia. It propels ignorance.
What do you think Fifth Harmony is doing to spread self-love, body positivity and embrace diversity?
I think just our existence [helps]. The four of us are women of color. You’ve got a whole spectrum of cultures right there. We’re all very different body types, very different personalities, very different energies that we bring to the world. That, in itself, is sort of magnetic about us. I feel like our fans identify with us because they’re like, “I’m her” or “I don’t look like any of them, but I’m different like them.”
What kind of role do you think music plays in today’s political climate?
I think pop culture has always influenced society. That’s one of the reasons why I’m so passionate about using my voice for this. Whether we want to or not, we influence kids. We influence people. We affect people’s lives whether we want to or not.
Do you have a message to other LGBTQ people at this moment in history?
What I would tell everyone is: Don’t lose your sense of individuality. Don’t lose your love for yourself, and how much you’ve grown, and how far you’ve come. Do not allow this bullshit to change that or to take that away from you. You’re still loved. We love you, we support you, we’re here and we’re all together in this. Nobody’s going to take our voice away.
Is that why you chose to come out as bisexual in such a public way?
[In the open letter] I was pointing out all the different ways I personally felt attacked, and that is a very big part of it. That’s definitely part of who I am. I feel like people make such a big deal out of sexuality. It’s so weird to me, because at the end of the day it’s just about soul connection. It’s just about who you connect with.
Do you have any advice for teens who are struggling to come out?
When you feel comfortable enough or when you find that person that makes you feel comfortable enough, just go into it and embrace it. Don’t be scared of it. Don’t allow yourself to be hard on yourself or feel like you’re crazy or wrong. Especially with the administration that’s coming in, they’re really going to try to make you feel like you’re crazy or you’re not normal or you’re wrong. You’re going to hear so many people around you that are fueled by that ― fueled by the validity of their hatred. That’s not on you. That’s on them and their hearts. You just keep being you and stay true to yourself because that’s what going to make you feel free.
Do you think because of this political climate, some of Fifth Harmony’s music will become more pointed or political?
I feel like there’s going to be touches of it in our music because it’s the reality of what we’re going through and art is supposed to be reflective of the times. That’s what art is. There’s also going to be elements of what we usually do: empowerment and pressing forward. This is the first time that we get to write. It’s a whole new vibe. It’s really cool because we get to say shit that we really want to say.
Do you have advice for young fans who want to be politically active, but aren’t old enough to vote?
There’s so much you can do. You can donate to places, you can call your senators. That is so important right now. Get as involved as you can. Seek opportunities, make noise, you know?
What do you see in the future for Fifth Harmony as a foursome?
We’re all just really at a place where we’re exploring ourselves. We’re getting older and we’re exploring our songwriting right now. I think it’s really cool though because the energy’s really supportive and solid and just really great.
What’s the last song that you listened to on your phone?
Kehlani’s album, dude. Like every single song.
If you could have dinner with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
John Lennon, Martin Luther King, Jr. and … Trump. I would like for the three of us to talk to him.
What’s your go-to midnight snack?
Cheerios.
Pre-show ritual?
We all hold hands and we bow our heads and we pray.
Which Fifth Harmony song is your all time favorite?
“No Way” off of our last album.
What’s your favorite TV show?
“Game of Thrones.”
Which artist would you want to collaborate with?
Either J.Cole or Flume.
What’s some advice for younger people chasing a career in the music industry that you wish someone had told you?
Read your contracts. Up and down, left and right. Hire five different lawyers to read it for you if you have to, but read your fucking contracts.
If you weren’t a performer, what would you be?
A writer.
First drink you’re gonna order when you turn 21?
Hopefully, I have some delicious frozen margarita-type thing.
type=type=RelatedArticlesblockTitle=Related… + articlesList=58866ef9e4b070d8cad4b452,587fcbfee4b00d44838caaf5,58bf1e4be4b0d1078ca1cd2b
— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.
Source: Queer Voices