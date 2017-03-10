Lauren Jauregui Dishes On Fifth Harmony, Trump And Coming Out As Bisexual

Do you have a message to other LGBTQ people at this moment in history?

What I would tell everyone is: Don’t lose your sense of individuality. Don’t lose your love for yourself, and how much you’ve grown, and how far you’ve come. Do not allow this bullshit to change that or to take that away from you. You’re still loved. We love you, we support you, we’re here and we’re all together in this. Nobody’s going to take our voice away.

Is that why you chose to come out as bisexual in such a public way?

[In the open letter] I was pointing out all the different ways I personally felt attacked, and that is a very big part of it. That’s definitely part of who I am. I feel like people make such a big deal out of sexuality. It’s so weird to me, because at the end of the day it’s just about soul connection. It’s just about who you connect with.

Do you have any advice for teens who are struggling to come out?

When you feel comfortable enough or when you find that person that makes you feel comfortable enough, just go into it and embrace it. Don’t be scared of it. Don’t allow yourself to be hard on yourself or feel like you’re crazy or wrong. Especially with the administration that’s coming in, they’re really going to try to make you feel like you’re crazy or you’re not normal or you’re wrong. You’re going to hear so many people around you that are fueled by that ― fueled by the validity of their hatred. That’s not on you. That’s on them and their hearts. You just keep being you and stay true to yourself because that’s what going to make you feel free.