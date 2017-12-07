Quir dot Net

December 7, 2017

Larry Nassar Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison For Possessing Child Pornography

The former USA Gymnastics doctor pleaded guilty to possession of 37,000 images and videos of child pornography.
Source: Queer Voices

