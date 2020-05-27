Larry Kramer, Playwright And AIDS Activist, Dies At 84

From Wanna-Blessed-Be’s to Fort Salem, Why We Love Lesbian Witches Witchcraft and lesbians seems to go together like…witchcraft and lesbians. It’s a ubiquitous thing at this point that we associate witchy practices and vibes with lesbian and bisexual women. From the undertones of The Craft to Buffy to Netflix’s Sabrina adaptation and now Freeform’s Fort Salem. All feature witches in relationships with other women in such […]

Racy or Racist? The Problem with Lesbian Smut Lesbian erotica has an underlying racist problem. Don’t lesbians of color have enough going on without racism taking away yet another one of life’s pleasures? We all have our rituals. For those of us who do not live alone or with a partner, it might involve waiting until everyone else has gone to sleep for […]