RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

June 2, 2021

Lance Bass Announces He's Expecting Twins In Spookiest Way Imaginable

The former NSYNC star and husband Michael Turchin found a novel way to let the world know.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.