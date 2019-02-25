Lady Gaga Yearns For The Day Oscars 'Will Not Be Male And Female'
The newly minted winner for “A Star Is Born” said she hopes future ceremonies will “include everyone.”
Source: Queer Voices
The newly minted winner for “A Star Is Born” said she hopes future ceremonies will “include everyone.”
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y