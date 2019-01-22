Lady Gaga Makes History With Dual Oscar Nominations For 'A Star Is Born'
The superstar is the first person to be nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song in the same year.
Source: Queer Voices
The superstar is the first person to be nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song in the same year.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y