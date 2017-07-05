Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

July 5, 2017

Lady Gaga Is Here To Support Ed Sheeran After He Quits Twitter

“No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top.”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.