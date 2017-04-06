Lady Gaga Is Almost Unrecognizable In New Ad For Tiffany & Co.

Lady Gaga, the entertainer who has given us everything from meat bikinis and meat dresses on the red carpet to bright blue, thigh-high cowboy boots, is the new(ish) face of Tiffany & Co.’s line, Tiffany HardWear.

Ever the style chameleon, Gaga transformed for the ads. She’s decidedly dressed down from her usual performer flair, pairing delicate Tiffany & Co. jewels with sleek, pulled back hair, high collars and black pleated pants.

Gaga ― a native New Yorker ― is serving up Upper East Side chic:

✨ @tiffanyandco A post shared by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

“I think that jewelry, like all accessories, gives you an opportunity to, you know, pump up the volume on whatever you’re wearing,” Gaga said in a video shared on Tiffany and Co.’s Instagram.

She added, “But the real joy in it I think is the romance of jewelry. And it is a misconception that a man, or your lover, has to buy you jewelry. I think a woman can buy herself jewelry and put it on with dignity.”

The only caveat here being that you must be a woman with a TON of money to buy yourself this jewelry. A wrap bracelet in the HardWear collection retails for $6,500, a graduated link necklace is $9,500, while earrings and rings hover in the “low” thousands.

Check out the first few glimpses of Gaga’s campaign from a few months ago:

Watch the Super Bowl ad that kicked off Gaga’s Tiffany & Co. campaign below:

