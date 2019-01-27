Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

January 27, 2019

Lady Gaga Goes Angelic White In Plunging Gown On SAG Awards Red Carpet

The “A Star Is Born” actress served up some old Hollywood glamour at the ceremony.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.