Lady Gaga: Gay Men 'Helped Me Become A Woman'

Lady Gaga delivered a poignant and passionate monologue during her “RuPaul’s Drag Race” appearance this week about her relationship with the LGBTQ community and the significant role gay men have played in her life.

The moment happened during the first “Untucked” of this ninth season of “Drag Race,” the weekly behind-the-scenes web series that airs the day after the show’s Friday night episodes. Just after the 15:00 mark, Los Angeles-based contestant Valentina thanked Gaga for what she’s done “for the gay community” over the years.

The singer responded by talking about not only her own identity and how it relates to the LGBTQ community, but also the ways gay people have impacted her throughout her career.

I’m not a gay woman, you know? And [it’s] that touchy sort of subject where ― can you stand up for people that you are not necessarily fully part of that community in a way that you can understand what you all go through? But I have always been surrounded by incredibly intelligent, powerful gay men who have lifted me up through lots of changes in my life. Becoming famous was very strange and it’s the gay men in my life that helped me to become a woman. And I don’t know that a lot of people would understand that but it’s because of what you’ve through ― you survived so much that you inspire me to continue surviving.

While Gaga has identified as bisexual in the past, she also uses the word “ally” to describe her relationship with LGBTQ people.

Thanks for continuing to be an amazing advocate, Gaga!

