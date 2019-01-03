Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

January 3, 2019

Kyrsten Sinema Makes History As First Openly Bisexual Person Sworn In To Senate

The Democrat is Arizona’s first female senator and only the second openly LGBT person in the Senate.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.