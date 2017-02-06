Kristen Stewart Rocked Spanx As A Dress On 'SNL' And It Actually Looked Great

Who says Spanx always have to go under your clothes?

Kristen Stewart made the case for wearing the slimming undergarments as outwear while hosting “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend.

The 26-year-old actress rocked a black Spanx slip dress with a mesh skirt on top, then paired the outfit with Chanel jewels and Christian Louboutin heels, according to an Instagram photo from her stylist, Tara Swennen.

Her slicked-back hair and smoky eye makeup completed the rocker-chic look:

As Elle pointed out, the $78 Spanx slip is still available online if you’d like to recreate the look for yourself. Kristen Stewart’s confidence sold separately.

