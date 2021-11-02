Kristen Stewart And Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Are Engaged: 'It's Happening'
The “Spencer” star told Howard Stern her new fiancee “nailed it” with the proposal.
Source: Queer Voices
The “Spencer” star told Howard Stern her new fiancee “nailed it” with the proposal.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y