December 21, 2018

KJ Apa Is Ready For Single Archie, More Shirtless Fighting And Life Beyond ‘Riverdale’

The actor revealed the titular town in the CW series becomes a “shitshow” in the back half of Season 3.
Source: Queer Voices

